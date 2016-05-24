Capital expenditures on BTC increased sharply in Q1 of 2016

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the first quarter of 2016, approximately 9 million tons (67 million barrels) of crude oil exported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC). In the annual comparison, this figure has remained stable.

Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan, this oil loaded on 82 tankers at the Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey).

The BTC pipeline length of 1768 km was commissioned in June 2006.Over the entire period of operation via BTC transported 2.43 bln barrels (324 mln tons), which is loaded at Ceyhan on 3194 tankers and sent to world markets.

In the first quarter of this year, operating expenses at the BTC amounted to approximately 29 mln USD, capital expenditure -. 11 mln USD. Operating expenses decreased by 34%, capital expenditures increased by 2.75 times compared with the corresponding period last year.

Notably, at present time, oil from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" and condensate from the "Shah Deniz" mainly transported from Azerbaijan via BTC. In addition, the transit of Turkem and Kazakh oil carried out via pipeline.

Shareholders of BTC Co are companies: BP (with 30,1%), AzBTC (25,00%), Chevron (8,90%), Statoil (8,71%), TPAO (6,53%), ENİ (5,00%), Total (5,00%), Itochu (3,40%), Inpex (2,50%), ConocoPhillips (2,50%) and ONGC (BTC) Ltd (2.36%).