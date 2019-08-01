​Capital expenditures on BTC decline by 8%

In the first half, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) spent approximately $55 million in operating expenditure and about $12 million in capital expenditure, respectively down $6 million or 9.8% and $1 million and 7.7% from a year earlier, Report informs referring to BP- Azerbaijan.

During the first half of the year, BTC exported over 120 million barrels (about 16 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 149 tankers at Ceyhan, down 1 million tonnes or 5.9% from 2018.

Since the 1,768 km BTC pipeline became operational in June 2006 till the end of the first half of 2019, it carried a total of more than 3.2 billion barrels (more than 432 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 4,234 tankers and sent to world markets.

The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of crude oil and condensate continue to be transported via BTC, including volumes from Turkmenistan, Russia and Kazakhstan.

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.1 per cent); AzBTC (25.00 per cent); Chevron (8.90 per cent); Equinor (8.71 per cent); TPAO (6.53 per cent); Eni (5.00 per cent); Total (5.00 per cent), ITOCHU (3.40 per cent); INPEX (2.50 per cent), ExxonMobil (2.50 per cent) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 per cent).