Capacity of Baku oil refinery to soar by 25%

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ After modernization of Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery in Baku, fuel production in the plant will rise to 2.2 mln tons from 1.3 mln tons.

Report informs, Tofig Gahramanov, Vice-President for Strategic Development of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said at the Argus International Petroleum Summit starting today in Baku.

According to him, modernization of the plant will also increase the manufacturing of other products: "In addition, diesel production will be increased from 700,000 tons to 2.2-2.9 million tons, kerosene production from 600-700,000 tons to 1 million tons. In total, volume of light fractions will be increased up to 87%".

SOCAR official said that main goal of reconstruction of the plant is to increase total processing capacity of the plant from 6 mln tons to 7.5 mln tons: "25% of the fuel to be processed in the plant and 40% of diesel and kerosene will be directed to sale".

T. Gahramanov said that modernization process of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery includes construction and launch of 14 new facilities.