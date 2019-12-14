Canadian company to provide an update regarding oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan

Canadian international oil & gas production company Zenith Energy Ltd is pleased to provide an update regarding well C-37 operations. Report informs referring to the statement of the company.

The Company can confirm that, in order to optimise future production from well C-37, it will install a custom-built bridge plug to isolate the Upper Cretaceous formation and enhance the long-term productivity to be obtained from the Middle Eocene formation.

Zenith expects that, following the installation, and when the well is placed in full operation, stabilised oil production from well C-37 will be approximately 250-300 barrels of oil per day without stimulation.

As announced on October 9, 2019, the Company plans to perform a series of stimulation activities to progressively further increase productivity from the Middle Eocene formation.

The Company will provide further information on these developments in due course.