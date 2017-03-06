Bust of famous oilman Nicholai Baibakov erected in Baku

© Report.az

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Opening ceremony of bust of the world-famous oilman Nicholai Baibakov held today in the yard of secondary school No.67 in Sabunchu district.

Report informs, inauguration was attended by the First Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade, Vice-President of SOCAR on Human Resources, Regime and Information Technologies Halik Mammadov, Vice-President for Geology and Geophysics Bahram Huseynov, representatives of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan and others.

Speaking at opening ceremony, K.Yusifzadeh shared memories about N. Baibakov, spoke about his achievements in oil industry.

Notably, N. Baibakov was born in oilman family on March 6, 1911 in Sabunchu village.

In 1932, he graduated from the Azerbaijan Oil Institute on specialty of "Development and exploitation of oil deposits", has worked in oil fields of Azerbaijani capital.

N. Baibakov is author of several rational proposals in the oil industry, including "method of Baibakov".

Winner of numerous awards N. Baibakov was also awarded with Order of "Glory" and "Independence", highest orders of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan.

He has died on March 31, 2008 at age of 97.