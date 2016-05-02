'Bulla-Deniz' field launches new offshore stationary platform

Baku. 2 May. REPORT,AZ/ Today President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev and other representatives of the company's management have attended opening ceremony of the offshore stationary platform No.6, newly established in 'Bulla-Deniz' field.

Report informs citing the company, SOCAR President has met with the oilmen, working in the platform and congratulated them on the occasion of this significant event, wished them success. Reviewing the platform the company's president has been informed that project of the platform, which construction SOCAR's built-in capabilities in 2014, has been submitted by the Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute as well as construction works on the first launch complex, ready for operation, have been carried out by Oil and Gas Construction Trust. The platform, which has been considered for drilling 1 search and 3 operation wells, installed at a depth of 19-20 meters in the sea. Total area of the platform, consisting of residential and production sections, is 5 350 square meters. 1 helicopter exists on the platform as well as 10 berths and 4 squadrons have been installed, 88 persons carriage-style houses, 21 bathrooms, cabins, laundry have been built for comfortable and safe work of the personnel.

The platform provided with 3 stationary lifting cranes of 4-28 tons of load capacity, 3 rescue boats of 42 people, 9 rescue rafts of 10 people, biological water treatment plant, sea water desalination plant, ventilation, heating and cooling and fire extinguishing systems, control and measurement devices as well as other necessary equipment, radio contact and automation works has been carried out.

Environmental protection, safety, fire protection measures in platform have been implemented at the level of the highest standards and requirements.

SOCAR President praised the construction work have been done in accordance with international quality and safety standards using modern techniques and technologies and actuated boring machine in first exploration well that will be drilled in the platform.

During the conversation with drillers R. Abdullayev said that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pays special attention to expansion of production and exploration works within the framework of comprehensive measures in order to implement tasks set in front of State Oil Company.

R. Abdullayev stressed the importance of the new foundation in terms of maintaining and increasing production in "Bulla-Deniz" field, praised the commissioning of the facility in a timely manner and noted that measures taken towards the expansion of production and transport infrastructure and to improve the country's oil and gas sector will be continued in the future.