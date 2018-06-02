Bulgarian Prime Minister to attend TANAP's official opening ceremony

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim invited his Bulgarian colleague Boyko Borisov to official opening ceremony of Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

According to the Report, the Turkish government spread a statement. According to the information, there was a telephone conversation between the Prime Ministers of the two countries and the Bulgarian side was invited to take part in the opening ceremony. B.Borisov accepted the invitation. It should be noted that TANAP will be opened on June 12.