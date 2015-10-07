Bulgarian President: After commissioning of TAP cooperation with Albania will further expand

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgaria is making very serious steps to connect to the energy network between Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia.
Report informs Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev said that speaking at a joint press conference with Albanian counterpart Bujar Nishan.
According R.Plevneliev, after the commissioning of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) cooperation with Albania will further expand.
"We also want a gas connection and we are glad this will take place in 2018 after Bulgaria and Albania connect to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP),” Plevneliev remarked.
Tural İbadlı
