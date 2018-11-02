Bulgarian Energy Minister: Azerbaijani gas will significantly increase our energy security - INTERVIEW

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Report's interview with Minister of Energy of Bulgaria Temenuzhka Petkova.

- How do you assess the energy cooperation between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan?

Historically, our two people have always had traditional friendly relations. Our high-level political contacts are more than excellent. In the field of energy, we have a strategic partnership that has evolved over the years. In particular, we are working together on the supply of Azerbaijani natural gas to Bulgaria and through us to neighbouring countries in the region. For us, it is extremely important to ensure the supply of the agreed 1 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas per year to Bulgaria from the Azerbaijani gas field Shah Deniz. We are also discussing the possibilities for future joint deliveries of Azerbaijani natural gas from the Southern Gas Corridor through our country to other countries of the region, via IGB, the existing gas transmission system of Bulgartransgaz and the strategic project for “Balkan” regional gas hub, where Azerbaijan is expected to be one of the suppliers of natural gas.

Bulgaria has always supported the development of the Southern Gas Corridor of which our country is an integral part through its projects for interconnectors Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) and Turkey-Bulgaria (ITB). In this connection the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy provides its institutional support for the grant application of SOCAR under the EU Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for the implementation of specific activities on the TANAP pipeline, with which the Bulgaria effectively supports the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor.

- Bulgaria will be one of the importers of natural gas from Azerbaijan. How will Azerbaijani natural gas change the market in Bulgaria?

The state gas company Bulgargaz EAD has concluded a contract for delivery of 1 bcm gas a year with the Shah Deniz consortium. In fact, after 2020, the Azerbaijani natural gas from Shah Denniz 2 will meet about 25%-30% of the gas consumption in Bulgaria. This will significantly increase our energy security and promote competition on the Bulgarian gas market.

- What is being undertaken for the commissioning of (IGB) that will transport natural gas from Azerbaijan? When will the construction begin?

The Interconnector Greece - Bulgaria /IGB/ is a key project for ensuring the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria and other neighbours of the region. Currently, the project company ICGB is actively working to complete the tender procedures for the delivery of the pipes and the construction of IGB, and we expect these activities to be completed successfully by the end of the year. The issue of the structure and sources of financing of the project is fully resolved. We are planning IGB construction to begin at the end of this year or early next year and end in 2020 in synergy with the launch of the TAP.

- At what stage is the negotiation for participation of SOCAR in Bulgaria's gasification programme? Is there any state support planned for the project?

Taking into account the strategic energy partnership between our two countries and the agreements reached between Prime Minister Borissov and President Aliyev at the meeting in Baku on 15 January 2018, we expect SOCAR to complete the relevant study on the Bulgarian gas distribution market as soon as possible. Afterwards, we hope SOCAR to start investing in the gas distribution sector in Bulgaria, thereby promoting gasification and competition on the Bulgarian gas market. In this way, the state oil company of Azerbaijan will work on a stable and predictable gas market in an EU Member State and will have access to Bulgarian end consumers.

- At what stage is the project for extension of UGS Chiren?

The expansion of the capacity of the UGS Chiren is extremely important for Bulgaria's energy security and is in synergy with the project for “Balkan” regional gas hub.

The relevant technical studies are currently being carried out before the actual expansion of the UGS Chiren starts with new drillings and construction of the ground infrastructure. The UGS capacity is projected to reach up to 1 bcm with a daily withdrawal capacity of up to 10 million cubic meters.

- What issues will be discussed at the fifth meeting of the Bulgarian-Azerbaijani Intergovertnmental Commission for Economic Cooperation? What documents are planned to be signed during the meeting?

The fifth meeting of the Bulgarian-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation will take place in Sofia, Bulgaria, on 6 and 7 November, 2018. Holding this fifth IGC meeting is also a clear sign of our bilateral strategic partnership. The Intergovernmental Commission is co-chaired by me as Energy minister from Bulgarian side and Mr Inam Kerimov, Minister of Agriculture from Azerbaijani side. I look forward to a very successful meeting that we hope to give a strong boost to bilateral economic contacts not only in the energy field, but also in other sectors, such as agriculture, transport, pharmaceuticals, light and food industries, industry and others.

In this regard, within the framework of the forthcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission in Sofia, on 7 November 2018, a business forum and a commercial mission of Azerbaijani companies will take place, which we hope to give a serious impetus to the bilateral economic relations.

During the meeting, we expect to sign an agreement between the Bulgarian Agricultural Academy and the Agrarian Scientific and Information Advisory Centre of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Agriculture and a Memorandum of Understanding between the Bulgarian National Company Industrial Zones and the Azerbaijan Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.