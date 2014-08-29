Bulgaria will buy gas from Azerbaijan

Report informs citing the Anadolu, R. Plevneliev stressed the importance of the projects of the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) and the Trans-Adriatic (TAP) gas pipelines for Bulgaria which will be carried out by means of delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Europe from the field "Shah Deniz" and called these projects strategically important for all countries.
Bulgarian President said that on September 23-24, Baku will host a meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Greece and other countries, where question of supplies of Azerbaijani gas to southern Europe, including Bulgaria will be discussed.
