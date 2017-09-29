Bulgaria and Serbia ink declaration to build gas interconnector

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgaria and Serbia have signed a declaration on the Construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB).

Report informs, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič stated at the summit in Bucharest (Romania) held a day before.

“We will witness tomorrow the signature of the Project Fulfillment Plan for the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), construction of which will start next year,” he said.

Maroš Šefčovič thanked the Bulgarian leadership for signing this document and said that Bulgaria and Greece will also sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) within the framework of theIGB nterconnector's development plan.

According to him, interconnectors, which are important for Southern European countries, are crucial for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to the north of Europe.

Notably, the IGB construction will be launched in 2018.