BTC transported 6,5 mln tons Azerbaijani oil in first quarter 2017

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ In March 2017, 2 079 910 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via the main export pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC).

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), 6 481 809 tons of oil transported in January-March 2017.

In general, since the start of operation (June, 2006) until March 1, 2017, 328 019 871 tons of oil pumped in the BTC.

In addition, in March 17 471 tons of Turkmen oil transported via BTC pipeline. Notably, BTC pipeline with length of 1768 km was commissioned in June 2006

BTC pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels of oil. Currently, through the BTC from Azerbaijan is mainly transported oil from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" and condensate from the "Shah Deniz".

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.1 per cent); AzBTC (25.00 per cent); Chevron (8.90 per cent); Statoil (8.71 per cent); TPAO (6.53 per cent); ENI (5.00 per cent); Total (5.00 per cent), ITOCHU (3.40 per cent); INPEX (2.50 per cent), CIECO (2.50 per cent) andONGC (BTC) Limited(2.36 per cent).