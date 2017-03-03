BTC transported 4.4 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil in 2017

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2017, 4,401,899 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via the main export pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC).

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), 1,989,636 tons of it accounted for February.

In general, since the start of operation (June, 2006) until March 1, 2017, 325,939,961 tons of oil pumped in the BTC.

In addition, in February 571,860 tons of Turkmen oil transported via BTC pipeline. Notably, BTC pipeline with length of 1768 km was commissioned in June 2006

BTC pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels of oil. Currently, through the BTC from Azerbaijan is mainly transported oil from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" and condensate from the "Shah Deniz".

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.1 per cent);AzBTC (25.00 per cent); Chevron (8.90 per cent); Statoil (8.71 per cent); TPAO (6.53 per cent); ENI (5.00 per cent); Total (5.00 per cent), ITOCHU (3.40 per cent); INPEX (2.50 per cent), CIECO (2.50 per cent) andONGC (BTC) Limited(2.36 per cent).