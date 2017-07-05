BTC transported 13 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil in first half of 2017

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ In June 2017, 2 212 764 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via the main export pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC).

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), 13,174,287 tons of oil were transported via this pipeline in January-June, 2017.

In general, since the start of operation (June, 2006) until July 1, 2017, total of 334 712 349 tons of oil pumped in the BTC.

In addition, in June 2017, 564 548 tons of Turkmen oil transported via BTC pipeline.

Notably, BTC pipeline with length of 1768 km was commissioned in June 2006

BTC pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels of oil. Currently, through the BTC from Azerbaijan is mainly transported oil from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" and condensate from the "Shah Deniz".

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.10 per cent); AzBTC (25.00 per cent); Chevron (8.90 per cent); Statoil (8.71 per cent); TPAO (6.53 per cent); ENI (5.00 per cent); Total (5.00 per cent), ITOCHU (3.40 per cent); INPEX (2.50 per cent), CIECO (2.50 per cent) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 per cent).