BTC operating expenditures decline by 13% year-on-year

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2018, BTC spent approximately $116 million in operating expenditure and about $41 million in capital expenditure, respectively down $17 million or 12.8% and up $12 million or 41.4% from 2017, Report informs citing BP-Azerbaijan.

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.1 per cent); AzBTC (25.00 per cent); Chevron (8.90 per cent); Equinor (8.71 per cent); TPAO (6.53 per cent); Eni (5.00 per cent); Total (5.00 per cent), ITOCHU (3.40 per cent); INPEX (2.50 per cent), ExxonMobil (2.50 per cent) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 per cent).