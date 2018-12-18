BTC increases oil transportation

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2018, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) transported 31,018,600 tonnes of oil, up 0.51% from the previous year, Report informs.

According to the State Statistical Committee, Azerbaijan’s major oil pipelines transported 38,013,100 tonnes in total in the reporting period, down 2.85% in comparison to a year earlier. Of this, 81.6% was carried out by BTC.

In the reporting period, BTC transported 5,986,700 tonnes of transit oil, which is 1.86% more than previous year.

The 1,768 kilometres long pipeline starts at the Sangachal Terminal near Baku, Azerbaijan. Put in operation in June 2006, the pipeline has the transportation capacity of 1.2 mln bpd. Currently, it is transporting ACG oil and Shahdeniz condensate. Moreover, other crude oil and condensate, as well as transit oil are also transported via the pipeline.

Azerbaijani oil is also transported by Baku-Supsa pipeline, as well as Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.