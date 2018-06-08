Bryza: I do not know how they can stop TAP project, if intergovernmental agreements are already signed

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ "If intergovernmental agreements have been signed between the countries, I do not know how they can stop the project."

Report was told by expert of the Atlantic Council, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza commenting on the information that the new Italian government headed by Giuseppe Conte intends to reconsider the agreement on the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Italy.

At the same time, M. Bryza did not rule out that this step can be influenced by Russia, since the new Italian government is more beneficial to it. According to him, it is strange that the new government of Italy "took" precisely for this project.

Expert of the Atlantic Council Matthew Bryza

The Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Yury Sentyurin told Report that before considering this issue, one must look at specific documents. He added that the Italian government, apparently, makes statements based on its election campaign.

"As for our organization, we are working with concrete documents and proposals," - Sentyurin added.

The Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Yury Sentyurin