    British ex-minister: Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will be main countries of the region

    Charles Hendry: The United Kingdom completely satisfied with BP's activities in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The United Kingdom completely satisfied with BP's activities in Azerbaijan. 

    Report informs, the former UK Energy Minister Charles Hendry said during his visit to Baku.

    According to him, the diversification of the energy sector is important in the current situation: "If the energy diversification happens, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan will be the main countries in the region. We are ready to render any kind of assistance to this issue."

