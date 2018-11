Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Brent oil futures with delivery in January 2019 fell by 1.54% to $74.78 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Wednesday, Report informs citing TASS.

Brent prices were below $75 per barrel last time on August 24 of this year.

Azeri LT CIF oil price earlier dropped on the world market.