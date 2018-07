Brent oil price rises more than 5%

16 November, 2016 09:31

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Oil prices started creeping upward on November 15 evening. Report informs, Brent crude price jumps more than 5%, following WTI. January futures for North Sea benchmark reached $46.66/barrel, rising 5.02% at 23.19 Baku time. WTI crude oil December futures rose 5.22% to reach $45.58/barrel.