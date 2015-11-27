Brent crude slightly decreased in markets

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of Thanksgiving Day, stock markets were closed on November 26 in U.S. So, price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil has not changed and remains at 43,04 USD.

Report informs, price for Brent crude oil also changed in the world markets. So, price for this crude down by 1,54% or 0,71 USD and amounted 45,46 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 49 USD per barrel.