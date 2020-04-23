Top

​Brent crude price rising

As of 8:19 a.m. (GMT +4), the Brent crude price rose 5.01% to $21.4 a barrel, WTI crude price increased by 11.54% to $15.39 a barrel.

As of 8:23 a.m. (GMT +4), the Brent crude was sold at $22.1$, up 8.5% from the last price of the previous session. 

