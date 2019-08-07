​Brent crude price falls below $58 after 7 months

Brent crude price fell below $58 a barrel, for the first time since January 8, Report informs citing the Russian media.
https://report.az/storage/news/c0889055cd640c6b4b7a4f43283c1707/6f428bb2-7ab4-45fc-baeb-d0986a5d395e_292.jpg
Namiq HüseynovNews Author