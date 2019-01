Brent crude price falls below $56

19 December, 2018 09:11

https://report.az/storage/news/141fb5ad126a00a8b6eaff6f24b23784/095aae5b-41cb-42e1-bd48-1613d7a74e1c_292.jpg Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Brent crude price fell to $55.89 a barrel, Report informs. Earlier, the Brent crude price had fallen below $57.