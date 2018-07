Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Price for Brent crude oil to be sold at London 's ICE Exchange in February 2017, decreased by 3.16% and amounted to 53.96 USD a barrel.

Report informs referring to trade results at Intercontinental exchange.

The fall of oil prices took place after the decision by US Federal Reserve System (Fed) to increase base interest rate in 2016, on the background of strengthening US-dollar against other currencies.