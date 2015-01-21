Brent crude oil went up

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 20, at the world markets, price for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil went down by 3,76% or 1,83 USD and amounted to 46,86 USD per barrel.

Report informs, but price for Brent crude oil increased in world markets. So, Brent crude rose by 1,4% or 0,67USD and amounted to 48,36 USD per barrel.

Due to economic forecasts, in case of such situation to be stable in the markets, average price of oil in 2015 may be 56 USD per barrel.