Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ A barrel of Brent crude oil price now costs above $ 63 in world markets.

Report informs referring to the Intercontinental Exchange.

The price of January futures for North Sea oil fell by 0.7% and made $ 63.13/bbl at 22:55 Baku time. During the day, this figure fell below $ 62.66/bbl.

December futures for WTI light crude oil have fallen by 0.1% and made $ 56.68/bbl.