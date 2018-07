Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ In electronic trading on the London and New York stock exchanges there was a relative decline in world oil prices.

Report informs, the June futures for light WTI oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell by 3.11% to 43.27 USD per barrel.

On London's ICE Futures Exchange, the June prices of Brent crude fell by 4.21% to 43.46 USD per barrel.