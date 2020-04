The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for May 2020 delivery gained 3.5% on London's ICE to $28.1 per barrel, according to the data as of 5:28 am (Baku time).

As of 5:35 Baku time, Brent was traded at $28.04 per barrel marking a 3.3% growth, while WTI surged 3.7% to $24.89 per barrel.