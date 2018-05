Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ. On November 12, on the New York Mercantile Exchange NYMEX cost of WTI crude oil decreased by 0.2% and amounted to 77,06 dollars.

Report informs, at the same time on the London Stock Exchange ICE cost of Brent crude fell by 1,6% and amounted to 80,38 dollars per barrel.