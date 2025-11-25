Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Energy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 11:42
    BP warns of production cuts at ACG due to technical constraints

    Next year, BP expects a loss of approximately 8,000 barrels of oil per day at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field due to sand production restrictions, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye Giovanni Cristofoli said at the SPE-2025 Caspian Technical Conference in Baku, Report informs.

    He stated that modern technologies and innovation are needed to ensure stable production at ACG and maintain export supplies to Europe and other markets.

    "The demand for technology is very high. BP's head of technology recently visited Baku, and we explained our key challenges to her – in Sangachal and offshore. We require increasingly longer horizontal wells, and we still don't fully understand how to optimally drill them. Sand is a serious problem. Next year, we forecast losses of 8,000 barrels per day due to sand management constraints," Cristofoli added.

