On D230 of the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, a 3D seismic acquisition program commenced in December 2019. These activities are currently ongoing, Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

BP expects to complete the program in the 1st half of 2020. And then the processing and interpretation of the acquired data will follow. Based on the results of the seismic survey, BP will begin planning the first exploration well in 2020.