BP to allocate 150 mln USD to modernize Baku-Supsa oil pipeline

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ BP Company will allocate 150 million USD to modernize certain sections of Baku-Supsa pipeline, transporting Azerbaijani oil to the world market through Georgia, and to improve ecological standards

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, BP Executive Director Robert Dudley said in the meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in the framework of Davos World Economic Forum.

R.Dudley provided detailed information to the Georgian side on projects carried out by the company in Georgia. He noted that despite decline in oil prices at the world market, the South Caucasus pipeline expansion project is being implemented according to schedule and will be completed in 2018.

Notably, Baku-Supsa oil pipeline (Western Route Export Pipeline) starts from Sangachal terminal near Baku and extends to Supsa terminal at Georgian coast of the Black Sea passing through Azerbaijan and Georgia. Length of the Baku-Supsa pipeline is 829 km. Via this pipeline, some part of oil, extracted from 'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' fields bloc in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is transported to the world market. Pipeline has been put into operation on April 17, 1999.

South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion (SCPX) is part of full-scale development project of 'Shah Deniz' field. Pipeline for export of gas, produced within development of this field, to Europe will be connected to TANAP pipeline on Georgina-Turkish border.

South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion includes construction of new pipeline in Azerbaijan as well as construction of two new compressor stations in Georgia. Length of the pipeline is 691 km, of which 443 km is in Azerbaijan, 248 km in Georgia. Diameter is 42 inches.