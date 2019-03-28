BP Vice President: SGC is technically available for gas from other sources - EXCLUSIVE

"The United States has always supported the Trans-Caspian pipeline project, which is designed to deliver Turkmen gas to Europe through Azerbaijan. And BP has always stated that the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is technically available for gas from other sources. If it is proper in terms of economy and commerce, we are always open to discussions," Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP Azerbaijan's Vice President for Communications, External Affairs and Strategy, told Report.

According to him, BP is always interested in cooperation with partners: "BP has a stake in the Southern Gas Corridor. I believe talks must be held on all of its parts (the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and TAP) and there are the consortium members, structures, operating companies, making decision in this regard. These issues should be discussed in accordance with them."

He noted that BP has no reasons to reject the intention of any third party to join the project: "The increaseability of the technical capacities of pipelines must be taken into account in their construction. One of the reasons for its designing in an increasable form is that pipelines should be available for transportation of extra volumes. However, as there is no country showing interest to Trans-Caspian pipeline, we don’t have anything to discuss. BP is ready to carry out the economic and commercial assessment of a bid from any company willing to join the Southern Gas Corridor. Whether the assessment is denied or not will depend on the proposal."

The 300-km Trans-Caspian pipeline is planned to be constructed from the Turkmen coasts of the Caspian Sea to the Azerbaijani coasts. The pipeline is to transport 30 bcm of Turkmen gas to Europe for at least 30 years.