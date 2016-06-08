BP’s new Vice President was appointed

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Zaur Pashayev, BP’s Area Operations Manager Sangachal Terminal, has been appointed to the role of Vice President Operations, Midstream – Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey (AGT) Region, effective 1 September 2016, Report was told in the BP Azerbaijan.

According to the information, in this role Zaur becomes a member of BP’s Global Operations Organisation Upstream and AGT regional leadership teams and will be accountable for safe, reliable and efficient operation of the AGT Midstream Organization.

In this position Zaur will replace Craig Wiggs, who has been appointed to the role of Vice President Safety and Operational Risk in another region of BP’s business, effective 1 September 2016.

Over the past 18 years with BP, Zaur has built deep operations experience in the offshore and onshore business. Prior to his current position as the Area Operations Manager (Sangachal Terminal), he worked in AGT offshore as the Shah Deniz Area Operations Manager and Chirag 1 platform Offshore Installation Manager. Early in his career Zaur also worked in various leadership roles in Midstream export pipelines.

Zaur graduated from the Azerbaijan Oil Academy with an honours diploma and holds a bachelors degree in mechanical engineering. In 2011, Zaur graduated from the BP Operations Academy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, USA.

In 2001, Zaur was awarded the Progress Medal by the President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev for his significant contribution to the development of the oil and gas industry in Azerbaijan.

Zaur is married and is a father of three children.