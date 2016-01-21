BP's CEO: Oil price unlikely to hit $100 mark for a very long time

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Oil prices are unlikely to rise above $100 per barrel again for "a very long time", BP's chief executive Robert Dudley said, as stock markets tumbled amid the slide'.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, Robert Dudley said he expects the first half of this year to be "particularly brutal" for the industry, with prices moving towards the $60 mark "in the next year or so".

Mr Dudley also said he would like to see Britain remain in the EU, something he believes is "really important" for Europe and the UK.

World stocks sunk to their lowest levels since 2013 on Wednesday, hit by another tumble in oil to 13-year lows.

Notably, on Monday, oil prices dropped below $28 a barrel, their lowest price since 2003.