BP Regional President: Work on Shahdeniz-2 develops successfully

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ The work on development of the second stage of Shah Deniz gas condensate field in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea has been completed by 97%.

Report informs, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones said.

“Works on project progressing successfully. Works almost over. Works on Shah Deniz-2 project were executed by 97%. Next year, we plan to celebrate the first gas production. Yesterday, we have discussed this development with Rovnag Abdullayev, President of SOCAR (the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic). In addition, I have recently met with TANAP Director General Saltuk Düzyol. During the meeting, he said that TANAP will be ready to join the South Caucasus Pipeline in time and accept the first gas”.

BP Regional President said that underwater construction of vessel Khankandi, built under the Shah Deniz-2 project, has already started underwater installation works: "These are the complex works, but we are confident that they will end on schedule.”