BP Regional President: We attach great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ The BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, Gary Jones has addressed a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Report informs, text of the letter says:

    “Dear Mr. President,

    It is my great pleasure to extend to you and the people of Azerbaijan my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday – the Republic Day.

    BP attaches great importance to the sustainable expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and BP and looks forward to its further development. I express my firm belief in the strengthening of friendly relations between BP and the Government of Azerbaijan.

    Your Excellency, I would like to take this opportunity to wish you good health, happiness and success and further growth and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan." 

