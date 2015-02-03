BP profits declines

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Profits of BP in the fourth quarter of 2014 amounted to 2.2 billion dollars, which is 21.43% less than the same period last year. Report informs it is stated in today's press release from the organization for the end of 2014.

According to the report, if the total profit of BP for 2013 amounted to 13.4 bln dollars, in 2014 this amount was reduced by 9.7% or 1.3 bln dollars and amounted to 12.1 bln dollars.

Over the past year, BP paid taxes of 3.6 bln dollars and only in the fourth quarter ran into financial loss of 969 mln dollars.

According to executive director Bob Dudley, the main task on the agenda is to prevent impact of the process of falling oil prices on the BP.