BP presents Azerbaijani language edition of three international books on economics

Baku.13 December. REPORT.AZ/ BP today presented the Azerbaijani language edition of three international books on economics which it has sponsored as part of its support for educational development in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that The three books are:

- International Economics: Theory and Policy by Paul R. Krugman, Maurice Obstfeld and Marc J. Melitz;

- Macroeconomics by Olivier Blanchard;

- Principles of Microeconomics by Karl E. Case, Ray C. Fair and Sharon E. Oster.

The total cost of the translation and printing of the three books is around 268,000AZN.

The three books are the most widely used at the leading international universities and have been translated into many languages. This is the first time they have been translated into Azerbaijani with the view that they will be used by the students and professors of economics as well as by a wider group of people specialising in economic theories, policies and developments.

“As Azerbaijan’s long-term and reliable partner, BP is proud to be supporting initiatives and activities that help transfer international knowledge and expertise to Azerbaijan. This is part of our support for education as a priority area of BP’s sponsorship policy in Azerbaijan. The books which we selected for Azerbaijani edition are in demand at the leading international universities and as such are our contribution to all those who teach and study economics. In fact, by translating and printing these books we have given Azerbaijani students and professors of economics direct access to the treasury of global knowledge and experience. We hope to continue this initiative to help local universities in an effort to bring the best international educational practices, achievements and experience to Azerbaijan.” - Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP’s Vice President, Communications, External Affairs, Strategy and Region, said in his address to the event held today on the occasion of public presentation of the three books.

The books, which are BP’s gift to local universities, will also be available to all interested people through local libraries and related academic institutions.