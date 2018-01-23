 Top
    BP predicts oil price fall up to $ 55

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ British Petroleum (BP) considers the current price of $ 6 /bbl is high, believing it will drop to $ 55-60/bbl.

    Report informs citing the Russian media, BP chief executive Robert Dudley said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

    Notably, a year ago he said in an interview with Bloomberg agency that oil prices would be $ 55-60 in next two years. At that time, the price was $ 55/barrel.

    Notably, BP was established in 1909 and currently is one of the six largest oil and gas companies in the world. 

