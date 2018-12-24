BP launches newly retro-fitted vessel in Caspian to be used for acid stimulation activities

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Another first for the Caspian BP as operator of the Azer-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field development project recently launched a newly retro-fitted vessel to be used for acid stimulation activities in selected 17 ACG wells, Report informs citing BP-Azerbaijan.

This is the first time wells stimulation from a vessel technique will be applied to the Caspian to enhance field production. Historically, this activity was performed from platforms creating challenges including rig equipment availability, additional personnel on board, limited acid volume due to deck space and safety issues related to handling of chemicals. In addition, platform stimulation technique was a time-consuming activity – stimulation of 14 wells has taken two years to complete since 2016.

The retro-fitted vessel – the Caspian Provider, is owned by Topaz and the project was implemented by Baker Hughes, a GE company. Mike Zanghi, BP’s Vice President, Wells, said: “We have been thinking about optimizing our wells stimulation activity for some time looking at various options. Globally, this operation is performed from fit-for-purpose pumping vessels, however, due to the logistical constraints related to transportation via canals, it has been impossible to bring such a vessel to the Caspian. Therefore, we decided to install the stimulation plant onto one of our service provider vessels relieving our platforms from a resource consuming operation. This is yet another modernization effort for the Caspian which will enable us to further enhance the efficiency of our assets including production. Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank our contractor Baker Hughes, a GE company, for completing this Caspian first project safely and efficiently.”

Commissioning activities on the vessel were completed at the end of November with plans to commence the first stimulation operation for the West Azeri platform in mid-December.

ACG currently has six production platforms with a total of 112 producing oil wells and 53 water and gas injection wells. The average daily production rate from the field is currently around 588,000 barrels per day. The field has to date produced 3.5 billion barrels of oil since the start of production in November 1997.