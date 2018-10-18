BP launches new global online portal

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ BP, a leading graduate recruiter, today launched the Skills Refinery, a new global online portal, which aims to improve students’ employability, Report informs.

The Skills Refinery provides students with the opportunity to test and develop their abilities in five skills areas – critical problem solving, innovation, influence and communication, cognitive flexibility and emotional intelligence. The platform has been developed using the latest digital technologies, to create an online gamified portal, where students will find resources to help them enhance these essential professional skills, while also having fun. The Skills Refinery will allow students to test themselves, progress their skills by using interactive quizzes, track their own progress and discover what the five skills mean in practice in the professional world.

To add to the sense of competition and excitement, an annual global challenge will be set for members of the Skills Refinery. Launching in December, students will be asked to form teams to compete via video submission at a national level. The national winners will go on to challenge each other at a global level, for the chance to win an exclusive, all expenses paid trip to the One Young World Summit next year, for its 10th anniversary in London. In its first year, the Skills Refinery will be piloted in five regions – Australia, Azerbaijan, Singapore, the UK and the US, with a full global launch planned for 2019. It is open to undergraduate students in their first and second years of study and is free to join. The online platform is available at www.bpskillsrefinery.com.