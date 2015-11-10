BP launches explorations in the shallow water part of the Caspian sea

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ "BP-Azerbaijan" Company will start explorations in the shallow water part of Absheron Peninsula offshore zone in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian sea in the first term of 2016.

Report informs, Gordon Birrell, Regional Director of BP Company on Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia said.

According to him, first seismic researches will launch in February-March of the next year as a result of these preparation works: We will process the results obtained during those seismic researches till the end of 2016. Further works to be planned finally.

'We have great cooperation opportunities with SOCAR under this contract', G. Birrell said.