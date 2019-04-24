BP and partners invested $70B in Azerbaijan in past 27 years

Among the Caspian littoral states, Azerbaijan has the least energy sources, however, it demonstrates the most effective management of these resources, BP-Azerbaijan Vice President Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said, Report informs.

Moreover, according to him, BP and partners invested $70 billion in Azerbaijan in the past 27 years.

"During these years, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields produced 3.5 billion barrels of oil, and more than 44 bcm of associated gas. Total gas production in Shahdeniz field is 100 billion cubic meters," he added.