Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ BP’s third-quarter profit more than doubled from $1.86 billion to $3.8 billion - the highest level during the past five years, Report informs citing BP’s statement.

The increase was reportedly caused by an increase in oil price and growth in output from new fields.

In July-September the revenues increased to $80.8 billion from $60.8 billion last year.