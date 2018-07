Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ "In the near future, I do not believe that the price of one barrel of oil in the world market will reach $ 100."

Report informs citing the Russian press, the chief executive of BP, Robert Dudley, said at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg.

"If there is any political limitation on the sale of oil, its price will reach $ 100, but it is unlikely to happen," he said.