BP Azerbaijan’s employees assigned to high caliber international roles.

Report informs citing the company that Orkhan Guliyev, Vice President safety and operational risk for the Azerbaijan Georgia Turkey region, was appointed as General Manager, Rumaila effective 1 June 2019.

In his new role, Orkhan will be responsible for managing our upstream business in Iraq. He will a member of the Middle East leadership team and a member of the global operations organization extended leadership team.

Over the past 23 years with BP, Orkhan has developed considerable operations and major projects experience, in the AGT region and in London, through operational leadership roles offshore, project engineering and project management in the BTC, SCP and ACG projects.

Orkhan holds a master’s degree in civil engineering from the Azerbaijan Civil Engineering University and a PhD in gas flow dynamics from the Azerbaijan Oil Academy.

BP is also pleased to announce that Rahman Rahmanov has been appointed to the role of vice president project management, global projects organization, Upstream, effective 1 April 2019.

In his new role, Rahman will be responsible for the discipline and functional agenda for project management, project services, quality, risk, construction and commissioning, in support of projects delivery. He will be a member of the global projects organization technical functions leadership team and will chair the project management discipline capability forum, as well as the project management network.

Rahman brings over 19 years of experience to the role. Rahman started working for BP in 2003 and has held several project leadership roles during his career, including hook up manager for Deepwater Gunashli, drilling delivery manager Chirag Oil project, and topsides delivery project manager, Shah Deniz 2. Most recently, Rahman worked as AGT midstream project general manager, accountable for all onshore projects in the region.

Rahman holds a Doctorate in Engineering from the Azerbaijan Scientific Research Institute of Energy.

Gary Jones, BP’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Orkhan and Rahman for their contributions they have made to the success of our business in the region and Upstream. It is particularly pleasing to see national professionals take on such high caliber international positions. We wish Orkhan and Rahman continued success in their career with BP.”