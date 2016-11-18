BP-Azerbaijan: BP’s Azerbaijani national employees reach 2,865

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ At the end of the third quarter of 2016, the number of BP’s Azerbaijani national employees was 2,865, including fixed-term employees. 86% of BP’s professional employees in Azerbaijan are nationals and many of them are in senior positions, including six members of the regional leadership team. Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan, BP remains committed to achieving a nationalization target of 90% for professional staff by the end of 2018.

This envisages nationalizing some professional roles that are currently occupied by expatriate employees. Non-professional staff of BP in Azerbaijan is already 100% nationalized. The nationalization agenda also includes further optimization of BP’s learning and development programmes, close participation in public and private sector initiatives in order to further improve the local talent market.

As part of the nationalization plan, effective 1 January 2016, Elkhan Mammadov was appointed Vice-President for Production. This new appointment marked the first national vice-president role with a technical portfolio of responsibilities in BP Azerbaijan. This was followed by two new appointments of Azerbaijani citizens to vice-president roles - Orkhan Guliyev was appointed Vice-President for Regional Safety and Operational Risk effective June 2016 and Zaur Pashayev Vice-President for Regional Midstream Operations effective September 2016.