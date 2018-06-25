 Top
    BP appoints new Vice President

    Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Narmina Nabiyeva has been appointed to the role of Vice President Human Resources for the Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey (AGT) region effective 18 June 2018.

    Report was told in the company, in this role Narmina becomes a member of the AGT regional leadership team, as well as a member of the regional human resources leadership team for BP’s Upstream segment.

    Narmina brings a wealth of business partnering and leadership experience to the role, having previously worked in the AGT human resources team, BP’s partnership with Reliance in India, and BP Upstream Talent and Learning team. Prior to this appointment Narmina was leading the modernisation and transformation programme for BP in the AGT region.

    Narmina holds Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration and Economics from the Academy of Public Administration, Azerbaijan and Post-graduate Management Diploma from Robert Gordon University, UK. She is also a Fellow Member of the Chartered Institute of People Management and Development (CIPD).

